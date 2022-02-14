‘We’d make a fortune,’ Martyn Ford says of his desire to fight The Rock after the Iranian Hulk battle.

After his upcoming fight with the ‘Iranian Hulk,’ MARTYN FORD wants to fight WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in a spectacular boxing match.

Ford, dubbed the “World’s Scariest Man,” is looking to make a statement by defeating Sajad Gharibi in April’s highly anticipated bout at the O2 Arena.

Few people would step into the ring with Ford, who stands 6ft 9in tall and weighs 287lbs.

His opponent, however, is 6ft 2in tall and weighs in at a whopping 390lbs.

And boxing fans can expect a super-heavyweight fight to rival Eddie Hall vs. Hafthor Bjornsson’s fight next month.

Ford, 39, is confident that he will easily defeat Gharibi, 29.

And ‘The Nightmare’ has his sights set on a lucrative match against Hollywood star and WWE legend The Rock.

“I’d love to challenge The Rock to a fight,” Ford said to Muscle and Health.

We’d be on our way to becoming millionaires.

“It’d be a fantastic fight because he’s a fantastic athlete.”

He’s quick, strong, and has a wrestling background.”

“[Gharibi] is in for a world of s**t,” Ford continued.

I’d hate to be in his shoes.

“Hands down, I don’t think he realizes what’s going to happen when he walks into that room.”

“I’m really worried he’ll get hurt.”