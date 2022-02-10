Wednesday Night, ESPN Will Premiere A History-Making Broadcast.

On Wednesday, ESPN will air a historic broadcast.

Tonight’s NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz will be broadcast on ESPN.

However, it will be a historic production for the World’s Leading Sports Company.

Today’s production will be the first nationally televised NBA game with women in charge of both production and operations, ESPN announced on Wednesday.

Beth Mowins will be the play-by-play announcer, Doris Burke will be the analyst, and Lisa Salters will be the game reporter.

“A total of 33 women from ESPN will work in key positions on site in Salt Lake City, Utah, and in the control room at ESPN’s Bristol, Connecticut headquarters.

The coordinating producer, producer, director, graphics producer, operations manager, and technical director are among the key behind-the-scenes roles, according to ESPN.

Sara Gaiero, an ESPN coordinating producer, emphasized the honor of working with broadcasting pioneers.

She expects tonight’s game to “document an NBA game at the highest level,” according to her.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to work alongside these women and see the breadth of talent we have on this NBA property in a variety of roles.”

Each of these women contributes regularly and significantly to our NBA productions.

I’m really looking forward to seeing them do what they do best, which is document an NBA game at the highest level.”

