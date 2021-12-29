Wednesday’s practice saw two Cowboys stars limited.

On Wednesday, two Cowboys stars were limited at practice.

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 17 on the heels of a 56-14 thrashing of the Washington Redskins on Sunday night.

Despite the thrilling victory that clinched the NFC East, the Cowboys will enter the week with a few injured players.

Two of Dallas’ best players were listed on the first injury report of Week 17 on Wednesday, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Tyrone Smith (ankle) and DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) were limited in practice today.

