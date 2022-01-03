Dak Prescott Reveals His Game Plans For Week 18

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys don’t have much to play for in their divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles this coming Saturday, as they already have a playoff spot and the NFC East title.

As we’ve seen in previous years, most teams choose to rest starters in Week 17 – or, in this case, Week 18, due to the NFL’s extended schedule.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, are still fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC.

The Cowboys are currently ranked No. 1 in the National Football League.

They are the fourth seed in their respective conference.

They will host one playoff game due to their division title.

They’ll need some luck in the final week of the regular season to potentially host more games and move up in the playoff seeding.

Prescott and the Cowboys must not only defeat the Eagles on Saturday in order to potentially move up to No. 1.

3 or 2.

They’ll also need the Cardinals and Rams to lose, and it wouldn’t hurt if the Bucs did as well.

As a result, Prescott will not be on the sidelines for Saturday’s NFC East showdown.

This weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott plans to play at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dak Prescott Announces His Plans For Week 18 Game

Dak Prescott Announces His Plans For Week 18 Game