Weeks after being fired, Solskjaer’surprises Man United staff with luxury Christmas hampers at training.’

Weeks after being fired, Solskjaer’surprises Manchester United staff with luxury Christmas hampers at training.’

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is said to have sent Christmas hampers to Manchester United employees.

The Red Devils fired the Norwegian last month after a poor run of form sent United into freefall.

Despite the fact that things have gone wrong off the field, Solskjaer has a large following off it.

And it’s easy to see why with classy gestures like this.

The 48-year-old reportedly surprised his former coworkers with a special holiday delivery, according to the Mail.

When the luxury packages, courtesy of their old boss, arrived, key staff members were said to become emotional.

Though Solskjaer isn’t the only one who brings Christmas cheer to Carrington.

In 2019, Luke Shaw, a left-back, spent £6,000 on staff gifts.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

30 baskets worth over £200 each were delivered to Carrington by the England star.

According to the Mail, Shaw’s gifts to the staff who care for United’s players throughout the year were well received.

Shaw gave employees a similar gift in 2018, with Fortnum and Mason supplying the hampers, which included champagne, marmalade vodka, port, pate, and almonds.

On the pitch, everything appears to be going swimmingly for the Red Devils.

Under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, they had a successful period, beating Villarreal and Arsenal in between a creditable 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick, they’ve won back-to-back 1-0 Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Norwich City, as well as fielding a youthful side for a 1-1 dread rubber draw with Young Boys.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.