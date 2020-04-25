‘Welcome to my womancave!’ Golf starlet and Instagram model Lucy Robson shows off new home simulator (VIDEO)

British female golf star and Instagram model Lucy Robson is making sure the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going to affect her form as she revealed her newly-installed golf simulator at her Florida home.

‘Welcome to my womancave!’ Golf starlet Lucy Robson shows off new home simulator (VIDEO)

Robson took to her Instagram account to share her excitement with her 683,000 followers as she revealed her new simulator, which she hopes to use to stay sharp, while also creating new content for her fans online.

“Welcome to my womancave. I’m so excited to have my at-home golf simulator!” she posted.

“@golfbays made it so easy for me to build and it turned out even better than I had imagined. P.S. Why does it look like I’m about to report the weather?”

“I hope everyone is staying very safe right now, and healthy,” she told her followers.

“I wanted to tell you that I finally got my simulator up and running. I’m super excited about it because it looks even better than I imagined.

“I’m really excited to show you guys the finished process. It took about a day, a full day of quite hard work putting it up because it’s such a solid piece.

“It’s so worth it and I’m so excited that my womancave has finally come together!”

The 25-year-old has built up a huge Instagram following with her racy pics, which offer a mix of golf and modeling as she has enjoyed success both on and off the course.

She was named the Treasure Coast Player of the Year in 2012 and 2013, but while she may not be taking part in any live-action tournaments in the near future, it seems she’s determined to keep her fans entertained through her social media, and asked fans to let her know what they’d like to see in her future Instagram posts.

She’s already performed trick shots and showed off her putting technique in recent videos, but with her new simulator in place, Robson is hoping to be able to produce even more fun content for her legion of fans.