We’ll hand over Farah’s data to UK Anti-Doping, says new UK Athletics chief executive chief Coates

New UK Athletics chief executive Joanna Coates says the crisis-hit organisation are prepared to hand over Sir Mo Farah’s data to UK Anti-Doping and insist ethics will rule over medals under her tenure.

The promise of full disclosure comes on the back of a stinging statement from the national doping watchdog last month, in which they claimed UKA had failed to hand over the full 2015 internal report into Alberto Salazar’s relationship with Farah — a report said to contain the four-time Olympic champion’s medical data.

In her first briefing with the wider media, Coates confirmed on Wednesday the report would be shared with UKAD. She said: ‘There are definitely plans to hand it over. There are processes and elements of confidentiality we have to uphold before we can release that information, and it is about ensuring we have made absolutely no mistakes before we hand it over.’

When asked if the hold-up related to Farah’s medical data, Coates added: ‘No, I don’t think it is a sticking point at all. The plan is that we hand over everything they ask for.’

Sportsmail previously revealed concerns of multiple athletes that legal thyroid medication may have been used to help performance — claims denied by UKA — while Panorama in February shed light on the legal L-carnitine injections given to Farah before the 2014 London Marathon.

The programme documented how UKA’s current head of endurance Barry Fudge travelled to Switzerland to get the supplement from one of Salazar’s contacts.

That came after deliberation between Fudge, the former UKA medical chief Dr Rob Chakraverty and departed performance director Neil Black over the ethics of using L-carnitine, before deciding to proceed.

Farah would later deny using it to US Anti-Doping investigators, before changing his story.

Coates was pointed in saying she was ‘concerned’ by the behaviour. She said: ‘I watched it. There were areas of that behaviour that did concern me. I will say this again — I want our success to be based on ethical success.

‘We have an opportunity to write a strategy and a plan based on very cFlear behaviours. If there are people who don’t feel that plan is right and don’t exhibit those behaviours, we will remove them.’

‘I don’t believe it is a win-at-all-counts philosophy, and that’s not how I want to see the organisation moving forward.’

Meanwhile, it was confirmed on Wednesday that the 2021 World Championships have been moved to July 15-24, 2022.