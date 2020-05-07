Wembley could host Premier League games again as part of Project Restart

Wembley is re-emerging as a site to host Premier League games as part of Project Restart.

Plans to play out the remaining 92 fixtures at neutral venues were discussed at length during a Premier League shareholders meeting last Friday.

It was thought the national stadium would not be considered as one of the potential venues.

But Sportsmail understands Wembley is now under consideration as one of the stadiums to host top-flight matches if the season is given the green light to restart by the Government – though no final decisions have been made on venues.

Sportsmail understands the UK authorities, including the police and Government, have provided guidance to Premier League officials over what would constitute a suitable neutral venue. Wembley, it is believed, fits the criteria.

It remains to be seen if Wembley is selected as one of the Premier League’s nominated stadiums if and when matches restart, but the London venue will be considered.

Brighton’s Amex Stadium and West Ham’s London Stadium are understood to be strong contenders to stage matches.

Though, no team will play any games at their home stadiums should games restart.