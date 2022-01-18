Wembley FC are’shocked and saddened’ by the death of a non-league footballer, 29, who drowned while on vacation in Trinidad.

Wembley FC are’shocked and saddened’ that a non-league footballer, 29, drowned while on vacation in Trinidad.

Raheem Belgrave, the goalkeeper for non-league Wembley FC, died in a tragic accident while on vacation at the age of 29.

After getting into difficulties, the star drowned in a river in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to the Trinidad Daily Express, the footballer went missing while swimming in the Paria River in Blanchisseuse on Sunday morning.

Belgrave was hiking with a group of people in the area.

He was eventually pulled out of the river by friends, but he was in an ‘unresponsive state,’ according to local police.

According to the report, after his body was pulled from the river, his friends went to the Blanchisseusse Police Station, where an ambulance was dispatched.

Unfortunately, the former stopper had died.

A post-mortem has been ordered to determine the cause of Belgrave’s death, according to authorities.

Dr. Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, said on Saturday that rivers would remain open but with “serious restrictions,” such as no alcohol or cooking.

In 2018, Belgrave joined Wembley FC of the Combined Counties League Premier Division North.

“We bring news of Raheem ‘Birdie’ Belgrave’s death with great sadness,” the club said in a statement.

“We are shocked and saddened by his death, and we express our condolences to his family and closest friends.”

“The TTFA extends its deepest condolences to the family of Raheem Belgrave who passed away on Sunday,” the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association said.

“In 2008-2009, Raheem was a member of the Men’s National U-17 team, which was coached by Anton Corneal at the time.

David Muhammad, the former manager of the National Team, was his father.

“May he rest in peace,” says the narrator.

Prior to joining Wembley, Belgrave spent the 2016-17 season in his homeland with San Juan Jabloteh.

He was a member of the CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championships runner-up squad in 2017.

