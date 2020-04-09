Werder Bremen: Florian Kohfeldt explains his dive during the Corona Bundesliga

After taking office in October 2017, Werder coach Florian Kohfeldt quickly became the face and mouthpiece of the club. But in the past few weeks it has become strangely quiet around him.

The coach, who is otherwise embarrassed by no meaningful and entertaining statement, has been on the diving station since the beginning of the corona crisis, rather leaving manager Baumann or Boss Filbry to speak. But why actually?

Now Kohfeldt explains his descent

Werder’s trainer: “It is a time when sport is subordinate and other people are better contacts for current issues. As a trainer, I am not entitled to a public presence regarding the pandemic or financial issues. It would be inappropriate to put yourself in the foreground. ”

Plausible arguments, since football has become a minor matter. After all, Werder’s trainer knew how to use the time and put on his running shoes more often: “I was jogging more in the few weeks than in five years before …”

The way of dealing with his players has changed. Because of the training ban, there was no longer any short bells and whistles.

Kohfeldt: “I tried to catch it on the phone. But with 30, 40 conversations a day would be over quickly … I tried to keep in touch. “

Nobody knows when the fight for points in the Bundesliga will start again. The challenge will be to prepare the players for Day X – and for ghost games. Kohfeldt sees a small opportunity for itself, because if the senator Ulrich Mäurer (68 / SPD) doubts about it, they may even take place in the Weser Stadium.

Werder’s trainer remembers his time with the low-spectator games in the 3rd division: “The psychological level that heralds such games has not yet begun. But I have a little advantage. As U23 coaches, we had one or two home games in the Weserstadion and a small impression of how it could be. ”