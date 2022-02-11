‘We’re going to get hell,’ says Moyes of Kurt Zouma, who is set to play for West Ham against Leicester despite the cat-kick video.

‘We’re going to get hell,’ says Moyes of Kurt Zouma, who will play for West Ham against Leicester despite the cat-kick video.

KURT ZOUMA is available to take on Leicester City.

Despite the heated backlash surrounding Zouma, David Moyes confirmed that his centre-back could play at the King Power on Sunday.

The video of Zouma kicking and slapping his dog was made public by The Sun.

It sparked outrage among fans, pundits, sponsors, and the RSPCA.

However, ‘animal-lover’ Moyes controversially named the French defender in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s match against Watford.

Despite calling Zouma’s actions “diabolical,” Moyes refused to let him go.

Moyes gave a press conference this afternoon ahead of Sunday’s match against Leicester City.

During his press conference earlier on Friday, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers was asked about Zouma’s possible absence.

“They’ve got other really good players, so we’ll see,” the Foxes boss said.

“Regardless of who is in charge, the system is pretty much the same, so we’ll just prepare for it.”

“I’m not familiar with David’s dressing room, but it appears he has a great group of guys.”

“They’ve had a good season so far, and this should be a great game.”

Zouma apologizes profusely for the shocking incident, insisting that both of his cats are “perfectly fine and healthy.”

Thousands of people complained, and the RSCPA rescued the cats.

West Ham City fined the ex-Chelsea player two weeks’ wages, a total of £250,000.

