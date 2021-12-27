‘We’re not on to slag off anyone,’ Callum Wilson says of a BBC podcast mocking former Newcastle manager Steve Bruce.

‘We’re not on to make fun of ex-Newcastle manager Steve Bruce,’ Callum Wilson says of a BBC podcast mocking him.

After making a dig at former boss Steve Bruce on his new BBC podcast, CALLUM WILSON insists he is not out to “slag anyone off.”

On The Footballer’s Football Podcast with Michail Antonio, the striker claimed Newcastle were not fit enough for their Premier League opener against West Ham.

However, Wilson, 29, claims that they have no intention of hurting anyone’s feelings.

“The BBC isn’t trying to trip anyone up – they’re not trying to catch us out or anything,” he said in Newcastle’s matchday programme ahead of their match against Manchester United.

“They’re also on the lookout for us.”

“We’re not on to slam anyone or anything – it’s all positive, really, and hopefully only good things will come out of it.”

Wilson and West Ham’s Antonio provide a candid look into the lives of professional footballers.

“It’s basically a podcast with the views of two current footballers, but it’s for everyone,” the former Bournemouth player explained.

“It’s about general topics, world events, but it’s our viewpoints.”

“You’re not giving an interview in front of a camera, where you have to be very regimented in what you say.

“You can have a little more of a laugh, it’s a little lighter-hearted, you can have a joke, and it’s really aimed at everyone.”

“It’s a little different than hearing from former players or pundits.”

“Let’s see how far we can take it.”

So far, it’s received positive feedback, but we’re not doing it for any reason.

“It’s more just to laugh with each other, talk, digest games, have friendly competitions, and just hear from different people,” says one participant.