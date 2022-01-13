‘We’re very grateful,’ says Georgina Rodriguez in Manchester, amid reports that Cristiano Ronaldo may leave Manchester United.

‘We’re very grateful,’ says Georgina Rodriguez in Manchester, despite speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo may leave Manchester United.

Following reports that Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream return to Old Trafford is in danger of ending in disaster, GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ has stated that she is very happy in Manchester.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker is said to be frustrated and unhappy with Manchester United’s board of directors as a result of “their erratic sporting decisions,” insisting in a Sky Sports interview that only a top-three Premier League finish would suffice.

Following reports that Ronaldo had held crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes about his future at the club earlier this week, Ronaldo’s partner said they were “very grateful” for their new life in Manchester and had “no complaints.”

After learning that her unborn twins would be a boy and a girl, the 27-year-old Spaniard said she loved living in England last month. She is the mother to all four of his children, though only four-year-old Alana Martina is hers.

In a magazine interview, the attractive brunette, who worked as an au pair in Bristol before meeting and falling in love with Cristiano, described her return to the UK as a “great opportunity.”

In a new interview, Georgina said she still feels very much at home in Manchester, despite reports that Cristiano may try to leave Old Trafford before his two-year contract expires.

“I haven’t felt much change because we practically have the same conditions as in Italy and we have a wonderful home,” she told glossy Spanish magazine Hola in response to a question about how well she was adapting to the change after living in Madrid and then Turin.

“We live closer to the kids’ school, which is a plus.”

We were further away in Italy.

AFCON BETTING SPECIAL – GET £40 IN FREE BETS

“I haven’t noticed any significant differences.”

You feel at ease when you move with your family and everything is moved.

“We can’t complain about our circumstances; in fact, we can’t complain about anything.”

“Thank you very much.”

Despite admitting that her childhood dream was to have a large family, Georgina described finding out she was pregnant for the second time as a “big surprise.”

The model and influencer, who is due to give birth in April, is also counting down the days until a Netflix docu-series about her rags-to-riches journey premieres on January 27.

“I look after myself,” she continued, “and I’m not gaining a lot of weight right now.”

“At first, I had a lot of morning sickness, but I’m fine now.”

“I’m living my dream right now,” she said, insisting that her and Cristiano’s top priority right now was their family.

“Having a large family has always been a dream of mine because I adore children.”

“Today, we’re going to…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.