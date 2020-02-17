West Brom 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Baggies miss out on chance to go nine clear after late equaliser

West Brom are used to dramatic endings with eight promotion and relegations since 2002 but this was a finale current manager Slaven Bilic didn’t enjoy.

Albion were going nine points clear at the top of The Championship until Matty Cash scored a stunning injury-time equaliser for Forest. Then, in the 96th minute, Callum Robinson’s shot crept over the line for an Albion winner only for a linesman’s flag to controversially rule Kyle Bartley offside on the goal-line.

It was a thrilling conclusion to an attritional afternoon that also included two own goals. Albion dominated the lunchtime kick-off in monsoon conditions with Forest registering just one shot on target.

After the final whistle, referee Keith Stroud was trending on social media with both managers feeling aggrieved about goals scored, goals chalked off and red cards not given.

‘We’ve got seven points out of nine this week but it should be nine,’ said Bilic whose side remain in pole position for the Premier League.

‘It was our best performance, we created so many chances, and the third goal was completely good. Kyle was basically lying on the goal-line so I don’t see that as interfering with the game.

‘If we were playing basketball, we’d have won by 20 points. Unfortunately it’s football and we didn’t kill them off.’

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi, whose side remain in the play-off chase, summed it up by saying: ‘This league is crazy’.

Nobody inside The Hawthorns on Saturday could disagree.

There was no quarter given from the opening whistle and referee Mr Stroud may regret in retrospect that he was too lenient early on.

Jake Livermore caught Yuri Ribeiro just below the knee. Lamouchi considered it a red-card offence but the Albion skipper wasn’t even given a yellow. Indeed, despite the tasty tackles flying around, the cards were kept in Stroud’s pocket until 25 minutes when Cash left his studs down the back of Matheus Pereira’s leg.

Albion deservedly went ahead after 37 minutes when Forest’s Samba Sow lingered on the ball inside his own half and was robbed by Pereira.

The Brazilian sped towards the penalty area before releasing Sheffield United loanee Callum Robinson who took one touch to control and a second to shoot past goalkeeper Brice Samba for his first Albion goal.

The party mood was dampened on the stroke of half-time however when Sammy Ameobi raced down the Forest left and drilled a ball into the box intended for Grabban. Kyle Bartley was aware of the danger but in an attempt to intercept he diverted the ball past his own goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Bilic was furious that Cash, already cautioned, was let off for a very firm challenge on Pereira. ‘He (Pereira) is always targeted and that was a second yellow card in today’s game,’ he said. ‘We go to seminars and are taught it’s a reckless challenge.’

It was Forest who felt aggrieved as Albion retook the lead after 65 minutes. Ameobi was fouled and twisted his ankle by the halfway line but the referee waved play on. Pereira and Filip Krovinovic manipulated the ball to Livermore on the right and his low cross when through two sets of Forest legs before a third defender, Tobias Figueiredo, clipped the ball into his own net as he tried to stop Hal Robson-Kanu tapping in.

‘We should have had a free-kick in a dangerous area and instead they scored,’ complained Forest skipper Ben Watson, and even Bilic agreed.

The last 20 minutes was target practise for West Brom but they were unable to beat an inspired Samba in Forest’s goal.

It cost them in the first of five minutes of injury-time with Watson feeding Cash who hit an absolute howitzer into the top corner from 18 yards.

Even then, the drama wasn’t quite over. Robinson turned and shot in a crowded penalty area with seconds left and the ball squeezed over the line with Bartley lying across it. A flag was raised to cut short the celebrations.

Bilic tried his best to hide the exasperation of what he saw as two points dropped, but didn’t do a great job of it. ‘I have told the players that I am disappointed and they will be frustrated but if we continue to play like that, we have a really good chance of doing what we want to achieve.

Lamouchi’s side showed character in staying the game, particularly after losing their last match 2-1 at home to struggling Charlton, a result that saw the manager criticised for making five changes.

He’d calmed down enough by the end to offer an olive branch to Stroud, for the second Albion goal that shouldn’t have been given and leniency towards Livermore.

‘Some people and refs can make mistakes. I maybe made mistakes on Tuesday and will again before the end of the season. We must help the officials of course. Decisions can change the games and we don’t play by the same VAR as the Premier League.’

The Championship drama will continue until season ends.