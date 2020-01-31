West Brom in talks with Sheffield United over signing Callum Robinson

West Brom are in talks with Sheffield United over a potential move for Callum Robinson.

The Championship leaders want a wide forward to bolster their attacking options after talks over a deal for Dinamo Zagreb’s Mislav Orsic stalled.

Robinson joined Sheffield United from Preston North End last summer and Albion had an interest then prior to him choosing Bramall Lane and Premier League football.

The 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international has made 19 appearances this season and scored twice, against Chelsea in the Premier League and Fylde in the FA Cup.

His versatility and eye for goal fits the profile Albion are after as they sift through a number of targets.

They also have injury concerns over Grady Diangana as they await a specialist’s report on his hamstring injury amid fears the loanee could be on the sidelines for over a month.