West Brom’s hilarious message after Newcastle fan is caught exposing himself

West Brom could not resist poking fun at the Newcastle United supporter who exposed himself celebrating a goal on Tuesday night by reminding Toon fans that The Hawthorns stadium is a ‘windmill free zone’.

Newcastle overcame Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday to set up a fifth round tie against West Brom.

As they revealed ticket details for the tie, taking place on March 3, the Championship side comically included a note to visiting fans that it was a ‘windmill-free zone’, a clear nod to the events of the jubilant supporter on Tuesday night.

The Newcastle supporter got a little overexcited as Allan Saint-Maximin scored a stunner in extra-time to send the Premier League side into the fifth round.

He raced over to celebrate in front of the away fans and TV viewers would have been shocked to see one fan unzipping his trousers, whipping out his penis and gesticulating with it at the matchwinner.

He appeared to simulate a masturbation act as he saw his team finally overcome their League One opponents after a gruelling 120 minutes at the Kassam Stadium.

I think this Newcastle fan got a bit excited ? pic.twitter.com/nFSmrNNJBs

West Brom’s hilarious nod to the act was hailed as ‘great banter’ by supporters with others suggesting the ‘admin needs a raise’ for their quick wit.

The Championship side tweeted: ‘Confirmation of our #EmiratesFACup fifth-round clash with Newcastle United.

‘We would like to remind @NUFC supporters The Hawthorns is a windmill-free zone.’

Newcastle fan Darren Rogers added: ‘BRAVO admin. I actually laughed at this and I can assure you, not all Newcastle fans celebrate in that way!’

Baggies fan Sam said: ‘Admin with a W (win),’ while another added: ‘someone deserves a cheeky little bonus for this,’ as West Brom supporters saw the funny side of the unique briefing ahead of a matchday.

Newcastle’s game with Oxford was broadcast live on BBC One and caused the Ten O’Clock News to be delayed until the end of the game.

The fan’s antics attracted much discussion on social media, with eagle-eyed viewers posting a clip of the bizarre celebration on Twitter.

One said: ‘Fair to say one Newcastle fan really enjoyed that goal’, while another wrote: ‘I think this Newcastle fan got a bit excited?’.

Another simply tweeted: ‘The magic of the cup’.

Saint-Maximin himself chimed in, tweeting ‘Me after seeing the helicopter celebration’ alongside a GIF of the ‘excuse me’ reaction.

Newcastle’s trip to The Hawthorns will be their first FA Cup fifth-round appearance in 14 years.

The Magpies prevailed 3-2, only after seeing their two-goal lead wiped out in the final six minutes of normal time.

Sean Longstaff and Joelinton had put the Premier League side two goals to the good in the replay, following last month’s goalless draw at St James’ Park.

But they were made to sweat when Liam Kelly pulled one back in the 84th minute and were then forced into the added half-an-hour when Nathan Holland’s volley found the bottom corner in the 94th minute.

With the dreaded penalty shootout looming Saint-Maximin delivered with just four minutes remaining.

The 22-year-old shifted the ball onto his right foot and drilled a powerful effort from the edge of the area beyond goalkeeper Simon Eastwood and into the back of the net.