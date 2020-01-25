West Ham 0-1 West Brom: Conor Townsend strikes as ten-man Baggies knock West Ham out of FA Cup

Slaven Bilic was sacked by West Ham in November 2017 as the club’s owners felt change was necessary in order to move forward positively.

How painful it must have been then for David’s Gold and Sullivan, even watching on from the comfortable seats in the directors’ box, to see Bilic return to West Ham and show it his new side, Championship leaders West Brom, who are heading in the right direction.

And, potentially, the opposite one to West Ham, now led by the Croatian’s successor David Moyes.

With a second string team and 10 men for the final 22 minutes, West Brom dumped West Ham out of the FA Cup in a bit of sweet revenge for Bilic.

On the basis of the 94 minutes that unfolded at the London Stadium on a desperate and depressing afternoon for the east Londoners this was not the cup surprise that these two club’s respective divisions would suggest it was.

In an especially-worrying first half for Moyes, West Brom looked like the top-flight side, and certainly one-in-waiting.

They were better, quicker, more composed on the ball, a cohesive football unit and comfortably had the superior players.

West Ham needed a half-time triple change, which resulted in their strongest available side being on the pitch for the whole second half, just to get a foothold in the game.

Though they were lucky not to be out of it by then, West Brom were hardly overworked when a man down, and the home side did not have a shot on target until the 89th minute.

It made you wonder what West Brom might have done had Bilic brought more of his best players to the London Stadium.

Bilic said: ‘I’m very pleased with the result and even more pleased with the performance. The only thing at half time I was not happy about was the result and we were winning. We should have been more up.’

Given the strength of the side Moyes picked and their precarious Premier League position, this was the sort of display to increase relegation fears.

But Bilic, who saw West Ham booed off at the end of both halves, backed Moyes to keep West Ham up, and said: ‘Now what is very important is the crowd to recognise the situation, be behind the team and the club.

‘Sometimes, it’s easier when you play away. When you’re at home, it’s like 100 kilos is on your shoulders. It’s down to the players, they have to do it, but they need that help. The manager will give them that, he is not afraid of being there. But it’s the crowd, it’s the crowd who have to be behind the team. Now is the time, now is the time.’

Despite big home games this week against Liverpool and Brighton, injuries contributed to Moyes only making three changes to his starting side compared to the eight from Bilic who was sparing his best players for their promotion push. Not that you would have known West Brom were so understrength.

By the time their ninth minute opener arrived, Conor Townsend firing a perfectly struck shot past Darren Randolph that was in as soon as it left his foot, it had been coming.

Going behind did little to wake West Ham up. And Fabian Balbuena summed up West Ham’s woes, giving the ball away so much, that he ended the half being sarcastically cheered when he successfully completed a pass.

Balbuena’s sloppiness was spreading and after Rice was robbed Charlie Austin was not the only one left in disbelief when he failed to bury a free header. But the Paraguayan was put out of his misery at half time along with Carlos Sanchez and Pablo Fornals in the rare, triple half-time change which confirmed his unhappiness with what he saw.

Moyes said: ‘I would have made a couple more changes if I was allowed.’

The changes improved West Ham who were given further hope when Semi Ajayi, impressive but on a booking for a first-half foul on Sebastian Haller, tripped Albian Ajeti to earn a second yellow and red card from referee Stuart Attwell.

It was then attack versus defence. Manuel Lanzini, twice, Noble, Ogbonna and Antonio all shot wide and Rice finally tested Jonathan Bond.

West Ham best and final chance came in injury time and fell to the one man they would want it to, Noble, but he blazed over the deflected cross that ran his way, fell to his knees, head in hands in despair, and West Ham’s FA Cup hopes were gone for another season. Cue another chorus of deafening boos.