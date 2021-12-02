West Ham 1 Brighton 1: A stunning overhead volley equaliser by Maupay saves the Seagulls at the death.

West Ham 1 Brighton 1: Maupay rescues the Seagulls with a stunning overhead volley equaliser at the death.

Despite finishing the game with ten men, Brighton managed a late draw at West Ham thanks to NEAL MAUPAY’S stunning overhead kick.

After losing three players to injury, the Seagulls were forced to finish the game with ten men, but that didn’t stop them from scrounging a point thanks to a moment of magic from Maupay.

After Tomas Soucek’s early header, Graham Potter’s side had wasted a series of good chances to score and looked to be heading for defeat.

Maupay, however, turned on the acrobatics just before stoppage time, kicking a brilliant overhead kick into the top corner to secure a share of the spoils.

Soucek had not scored since the season’s first game, forcing Moyes to defend his midfielder in the build-up.

But Soucek came up trumps after just five minutes when Pablo Fornals whipped in a viciously curling corner from the left and Soucek rose to glance a header past the exposed Robert Sanchez in the Brighton goal.

The Seagulls’ loss was compounded by the fact that they should have taken the lead after just two minutes, but Maupay dragged a shot wide from twelve yards.

For the majority of the first half, Graham Potter’s side played the better football, but the Hammers were the ones who came closest to scoring next.

To set up Fornals, Michail Antonio peeled off at the far post, but the Spaniard’s 28th-minute volley cannoned back off the underside of the crossbar.

Even losing Jeremy Sarmiento and Adam Webster to injury in the first half hour did not deter Brighton from attacking at every opportunity, but they were found wanting in front of goal once again.

With only Lukasz Fabianski to beat, Jakub Moder’s approach play was excellent, but the Pole’s shot was deflected wide by his fellow countryman’s bottom.

Lewis Dunk climbed for a free header from the resulting corner, only to send the ball wide of the post for the second time.

The Hammers’ play was far from fluid, with moves breaking down time and time again due to poor control or misdirected passes.

However, three minutes into the second half, they thought they had doubled their lead when Antonio scored from close range after Sanchez had made a complete mess of punching clear a corner.

The ball cannoned off Craig Dawson and…

