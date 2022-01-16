West Ham 2 Leeds 3: Jack Harrison scores a hat-trick to stun the Hammers, putting an end to David Moyes’ hopes of finishing in the top four.

Leeds United stunned West Ham United 3-2 at the London Stadium thanks to a superb hat-trick from Jack Harrison.

After Lukasz Fabianski had denied Mateusz Klich’s initial effort, the visitors took the lead early on when Harrison swept home from inside the area.

Jared Bowen’s ninth goal of the season, headed past Ilan Meslier from a routine corner, brought the Hammers level 11 minutes before half-time.

But, from a corner of their own, the lead was restored when Luke Ayling’s flick on was bundled home by Harrison for his second goal of the game.

Soon after the break, West Ham came roaring back when Pablo Fornals linked up well with Michail Antonio before the Spaniard caught Meslier off guard to equalize.

Leeds, on the other hand, were not finished yet.

On the hour mark, Harrison deftly lifted the ball over Fabianski to complete a memorable hat-trick.

In stoppage time, West Ham had a fantastic chance to equalize when Bowen turned Antonio’s cross over the top from four yards out.

There will be more coming soon.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.