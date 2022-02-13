West Ham 2 Leicester 2: The Hammers salvage a last-gasp point thanks to a controversial Dawson goal, keeping their top-four hopes alive.

West Ham 2 Leicester: The Hammers earn a last-gasp point thanks to a controversial Dawson goal, keeping their top-four hopes alive.

WEST HAM UNITED drew 1-1 at Leicester City to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Craig Dawson, a defender, tied the game at 2-2 in the 91st minute after the ball appeared to strike his arm.

After replays showed the ball came off his shoulder, VAR awarded the goal.

Jarrod Bowen’s 12th strike of the season gave the Hammers the lead in the tenth minute.

Ricardo Pereira headed the Foxes into the lead in the 57th minute after Youri Tielemans equalized from the penalty spot shortly before halftime.

However, just like against Tottenham, Leicester conceded a late goal, with Dawson scoring after meeting Bowen’s corner.

West Ham remain a point ahead of nearest rivals Manchester United, but they are aware that Arsenal, Wolves, and Tottenham have at least two games in hand.

