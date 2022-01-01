West Ham 3 vs. Crystal Palace: The Hammers hold off a late comeback to keep the pressure on Arsenal and their hopes of finishing in the top four alive.

WEST HAM stunned Crystal Palace with three goals in the first half, and the Hammers will be hoping for a repeat performance in the coming weeks.

Michail Antonio and a Manuel Lanzini brace were enough to bury Palace and secure back-to-back victories, closing the gap on fourth-placed Arsenal to just one point.

And manager David Moyes will be desperate for his team to put together a strong run of form to set them up for the remainder of the season.

Last year at this time, the Hammers were on a tear, rocketing up the table and into European contention.

In January, the club won four consecutive league games and two in the FA Cup, laying the groundwork for a sixth-place finish and a Europa League berth.

The bar has been raised this time, and the top four are the prize on offer, but the two years are nearly identical in terms of form.

They had a miserable December last year, and the same can be said this year, as they dropped to fourth place, trailing both Arsenal and Tottenham.

Back-to-back league victories not only puts them back on the heels of Arsenal and Tottenham, who both have games in hand, but it also suggests they’re back to their reckless best.

That will be the biggest relief for Moyes as he enters a month when he can finally strengthen his tired squad.

West Ham did not completely destroy Palace – far from it.

Instead of being three down at halftime, the South Londoners could and should have gone into the break with a lead.

However, while the Hammers were clinical in front of goal, Patrick Vieira’s side were wasteful from the start, with Jeffrey Schlupp’s six-yard effort hitting the post.

Schlupp then took too long to get a shot off when unmarked at the far post, allowing Ben Johnson to save his team with a crucial block.

The first quarter of the game was largely dominated by Palace, but it took a brilliant double save from Vicente Guiata to prevent Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma from opening the scoring on 14 minutes.

That was the first sign of West Ham’s threat going forward, and it was one that Palace failed to counter, as the East Londoners took the lead on 23 minutes.

Benrahma was granted permission…

