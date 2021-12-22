West Ham and Barcelona are the frontrunners in the Adnan Januzaj transfer race, with the former Manchester United midfielder impressing at Real Sociedad.

Former Manchester United star Adnan Januzaj is reportedly being pursued by West Ham and Barcelona.

Real Sociedad’s contract with the 26-year-old will expire in the summer of 2022.

From January 1, he can begin negotiating terms for a summer transfer with other teams.

Januzaj has turned down Sociedad’s latest offer to stay at the club, according to Todofichajes.

The former Manchester United striker is eager to return to the Premier League, where he still has unfinished business.

And West Ham might be able to provide him with that, as well as the possibility of playing in Europe next season.

Xavi, however, is also interested in the Belgian international, according to the report, and the Spaniard’s insistence could ‘turn the tables’.

Xavi has followed Januzaj’s development over the years and believes he would fit in well at Barca and with the team’s style of play.

Barcelona also wants to sign Manchester City striker Ferran Torres for a fee of around £50 million.

Torres plays out wide on the right flank, in a similar position to Januzaj.

However, due to LaLiga’s financial fair play rules, the Catalan giants would have to try to sell some more players during the short winter window in order to even register him.

