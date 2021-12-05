West Ham and Everton are leading the chase for Eden Hazard, with Real Madrid set to lose £130 million on the ex-Chelsea star.

West Ham and Everton are chasing Eden Hazard, with Real Madrid willing to take a £130 million hit on the ex-Chelsea midfielder.

EDEN HAZARD is reportedly seeking a return to the Premier League, with West Ham and Everton leading the chase.

Since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019, the 30-year-old has struggled with injury and fitness issues.

Over the course of two and a half seasons, he has appeared 54 times for Los Blancos, scoring only five goals.

As a result, Madrid are willing to sell him for as little as £25.5 million or £21 million if a club can persuade him to join on loan in January with a permanent option at the end of the season.

Hazard is paid a whopping £416,000 per week, according to the Sunday Mirror.

This equates to a £21.6 million annual salary, which Madrid is desperate to get off their books.

Hazard, on the other hand, does not want to leave in the middle of the season and would rather wait until the summer.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is said to have given his approval for Hazard to leave the Bernabeu, despite the fact that he has not scored in 11 appearances this season.

“Never in my career as a coach have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave,” Ancelotti said back in October when asked about Hazard’s future.

“Hazard is ready, but his issue right now is that he has a coach who prefers other players, which is something that can happen in a squad like this.”

The Premier League clubs with the most interest in bringing the Belgian back to England are thought to be West Ham and Everton.

And, given his stellar Premier League record, if they can get him back to full fitness, it could be a masterstroke.

During his seven-year stay at Chelsea, Hazard scored 111 goals in 352 appearances.

Newcastle has been linked with a move for the Real Madrid reject, alongside the Hammers and Toffees.

Hazard has reportedly ‘promised’ to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce outside of England.

He’s also been linked with a return to Belgium, where he could play for KVC Westerlo.