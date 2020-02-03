West Ham are heading for the drop… the Hammers have a nightmare run of fixtures coming up

Who goes down? At the start of the season I predicted Sheffield United, Brighton and Aston Villa.

Then Chris Wilder made fools of us all. Now with the benefit of hindsight? I suspect it will be Norwich, Villa and West Ham who lose their Premier League statuses this season.

You may find it most surprising that I can see the Hammers dropping down. Their squad is supposed to be too good to go down, right?

But if you asked your Alexa to tell you a fixture list from hell, I suspect she’d come back at you with West Ham’s run: Manchester City (a), Liverpool (a), Southampton (h), Arsenal (a), Wolves (h), Tottenham (a) then Chelsea (h).

They are already third bottom. Where will they be after all those? What will the mood in the camp be like?

Norwich boss Daniel Farke will have woken up on Sunday thinking about what a missed opportunity that was to beat Newcastle. If the Canaries are to survive, it will have to be the stuff of miracles now.

Watford have got a bit about them under Nigel Pearson, despite throwing away a 2-0 lead against Everton, while Villa lost a cup final against Bournemouth. But West Ham are the club worrying me most at the moment. They are in free fall.