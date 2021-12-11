West Ham are interested in signing Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, but the Reds will only sell the cult hero for £10 million on a permanent basis.

Liverpool will sell Nat Phillips in the January transfer window and will not offer the cult hero centre-back on loan.

West Ham are interested in signing the player and would prefer to keep him on for the rest of the season as a replacement for Angelo Ogbonna, who is injured.

Phillips, 24, will be allowed to leave, but only on a permanent basis in a £10 million deal.

Other targets, such as Burnley’s James Tarkowski, are too costly and out of reach next month, putting the Hammers under pressure.

Phillips is seen as a potential replacement, but Liverpool do not want to loan him out and then have him return in the summer.

He broke his cheekbone against AC Milan last week, but he should be back in action early next year — and he’s still training without contact.

Phillips made 17 Premier League appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side last season, during which time the Reds’ defense was in disarray.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip were all injured, leaving Liverpool desperately short in the middle of the defense.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Phillips, on the other hand, fit right in, often partnering Fabinho or Jordan Henderson as auxiliary defenders.

But, since the return of the club’s first-team players, he has only made two appearances this season, one in the Carabao Cup and the other against Milan in the Champions League earlier this week.

Since the end of last season, Liverpool has also strengthened their center-back position by bringing in highly-rated Frenchman Ibrahima Konate.

So far this season, Klopp’s side has only conceded 12 goals in 16 Premier League games.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.