West Ham are keeping an eye on Dele Alli, with Tottenham set to approve his transfer, but the midfielder could end up in Germany.

West Ham are keeping an eye on Dele Alli, who has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur, but the midfielder could end up in Germany.

According to reports, DELE ALLI could be on his way out of Tottenham in January after failing to break into Antonio Conte’s plans.

Newcastle United and West Ham United are rumored to be keeping an eye on his situation.

Jesse Lingard has been linked with both clubs, but the 29-year-old’s decision to stay at Manchester United could pave the way for an Alli move.

According to Eurosport, Tottenham are willing to let him leave in January, and Alli’s representatives have begun the process of finding him a new club.

West Ham and Newcastle are two of the most likely destinations, though Spurs manager Daniel Levy prefers Alli to leave the country.

If that is the case, the Bundesliga is the most appealing option for England’s forgotten man.

Following in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho, and Reece Oxford, Alli could become the latest Englishman to pursue a career in Germany.

Spurs teammate Ryan Sessegnon, who was on loan from the North Londoners, also played in the Bundesliga last season with Hoffenheim.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Under Jose Mourinho, Alli fell out of favor at Spurs, and he has never really forced his way back into the team.

The midfielder was used by Nuno Espirito Santo at the start of the season, but he was relegated to the bench by the end of his brief stay.

Alli hoped that Antonio Conte’s appointment would spark a comeback, but that does not appear to be the case.

Alli was given a rare start in the thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the weekend, but he failed to seize the opportunity by the scruff of the neck despite putting in a valiant effort.

Conte had only used Alli for Europa League Conference matches since September.

Those opportunities, however, are no longer available.

Spurs were eliminated from the tournament after Uefa ruled that they had ‘forfeited’ their match against Rennes earlier this month.

With few opportunities on the horizon, Alli may be forced to retire from Tottenham in the New Year.

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.