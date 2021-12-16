West Ham are keeping an eye on New York City’s MLS top scorer Valentin Castellanos as a £15 million replacement for Antonio Valencia.

West Ham are monitoring New York City MLS top scorer Valentin Castellanos as a £15 million replacement for Antonio Valencia.

Last season, the 23-year-old Argentine – known as ‘Taty’ – won the MLS Golden Boot after scoring 19 goals.

He also added to his tally as NYCFC won the US title on penalties over Portland Timbers over the weekend.

His strike celebrations, however, were marred by shocking scenes in which Castellanos’ teammate Jesus Medina was struck by a beer can thrown from the crowd.

The Hammers are looking for a forward in January to back up Michail Antonio, but they aren’t the only ones who have noticed Castellanos’ form.

Besiktas, a Turkish giant, is interested, and Nottingham Forest, a Championship club, is willing to pay £8 million for him.

The City Football Group, which owns both NYCFC and Torque, believes he is worth much more.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, is on the lookout for a striker and could come to the Etihad to train with the English champions.

“I believe he is a player who will take the next step and move to Europe,” Guardiola said.

“Based on what I saw and heard from the scouting department, I believe he is a quality player ready to play in Europe, and we’ll see where.”

If disgruntled winger Raheem Sterling moves to Barcelona in January, Guardiola may need to bolster his City attack.

When it was revealed a few months ago that Sterling was considering a move away from the Etihad to pursue regular first-team football, Sterling shot to the top of Barca’s wishlist.

Sterling fanned the flames of speculation about his future at City by admitting that the prospect of playing abroad appealed to him.

That was before his recent resurgence at the club, in which he has scored five goals in his last eight appearances.