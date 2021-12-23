West Ham are leading the race to sign Sam Johnstone from West Bromwich Albion for nothing in the summer transfer window.

West Ham are leading the transfer race for Sam Johnstone, and are set to sign the England goalkeeper for nothing from West Brom in the summer.

SAM JOHNSTONE is set to leave West Bromwich Albion this summer, according to reports.

The England international’s contract with the Championship club is expected to expire soon.

This has sounded the alarm at West Ham, who are thought to be keeping tabs on the 28-year-old’s progress.

According to the Telegraph, the Hammers are first in line to sign the keeper on a free transfer next year.

Lukasz Fabianski, the current Irons goalkeeper, is 37 years old this season and has already retired from international football.

After keeping his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad despite West Brom’s relegation, Johnstone is being viewed as an ideal replacement.

West Ham, on the other hand, will have to compete with a slew of other top clubs to land their man.

Newcastle United are said to be interested, as new manager Eddie Howe fights to keep his team out of the relegation zone.

If the Toon are relegated this season, Johnstone is unlikely to switch from one Championship club to another.

Spurs are also rumored to be looking for a replacement for Hugo Lloris, who will turn 35 on Boxing Day.

Rangers are keeping an eye on the situation, so a move north of the border could be on the cards.

Johnstone joined West Brom from Manchester United in 2018 after spending the majority of his senior career on loan at a number of different clubs.

