West Ham are set to avoid Barcelona in the last 32 of the Europa League, as David Moyes’ side has been given an automatic bye to the next round ahead of the flops.

BARCELONA’S dreadful season reached a new low when they were confirmed as the THIRD seed in the Europa League’s first knockout round.

Starting this season, the eight Europa League group winners, including West Ham, are no longer required to compete in the first knock-out round, which was previously a last 32 stage.

Instead, they will advance directly to the last 16 and await the winners of a preliminary round.

The eight Europa League runners-up will be seeded, while the eight Champions League relegated teams will be unseeded.

It means that Barcelona, along with Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, and Sevilla, will have to play the first leg at home in February.

And West Ham have already secured home advantage for the second leg of their last-32 match, which will be played against one of the eight first-round winners.

According to Uefa rules, no team can play another from the same country until the competition’s last eight stages.

The Hammers face Dinamo Zagreb in their final group stage match tonight.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!