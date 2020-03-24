West Ham co-owner ‘had words’ with Brady over coronavirus comments

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan was reportedly ‘unhappy’ after Karren Brady’s controversial calls for the Premier League to be cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis, and ‘had words’ with the chief executive.

Brady called for the Premier League season to be declared void in her Sun column after football was originally suspended until April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Brady wrote: ‘There is no dodging the possibility that all levels in the EFL as well as the Premier League will have to be cancelled and this season declared null and void because if the players can’t play the games can’t go ahead.

‘The PL hopes that an interlude of three weeks from will enable it to restart but that may well be dreamland.’

Brady was in fact proved correct with her “dreamland” analogy because this week the governing bodies in the UK declared that the game was suspended until April 28 at the earliest.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Sullivan was ‘unhappy’ with the remarks, and had no prior knowledge of the tone of Brady’s column.

‘Sullivan is understood to have had words with Brady this week,’ claims the tabloid with Brady widely accused of self-interest, due to West Ham’s precarious position above the relegation zone on goal difference.

The ‘words’ from Sullivan may well have prompted Brady’s climbdown, which she published on Twitter last Sunday.

Brady wrote: ‘Everyone agrees that LFC deserve to win the title. PL & EFL are doing all we can to ensure the season is finished.

‘Including suspending games, isolating players, and if required playing games behind closed doors and into the summer months.

‘My point was safety of fans, players, staff come 1st & if the remaining games just cannot be played the only fair & reasonable thing is to declare season null and void.

‘Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the PL/EFL games have not actually been played in full?’