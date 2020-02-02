West Ham complete the £22m signing of forward Jarrod Bowen from Hull City

West Ham have completed the signing of forward Jarrod Bowen from Hull City for £22million.

The Hammers fended off competition from Crystal Palace to sign Bowen, who has scored 16 goals in 29 Championship appearances this season.

Palace agreed a £16million fee with Hull for Bowen, but West Ham outbid them.

Earlier on Friday West Ham’s move for the 23-year-old stalled over personal terms, but the deal was eventually able to go ahead.

Bowen, who can play on the right wing or up front, scored 54 goals in 131 appearances for Hull in total since making his debut in 2014. He joined Hull from Hereford United in 2013.

The arrival of Bowen provides West Ham with an injection of quality in attack as they seek to preserve their Premier League status.

The Hammers are currently only above the relegation zone on goal difference.