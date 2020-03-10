West Ham facing fight to hold onto Josh Cullen with Bournemouth, Leeds and West Brom interested

West Ham are facing a fight to hold onto midfield prospect Josh Cullen amid growing interest in the Ireland international.

Premier League duo Bournemouth and Norwich plus the Championship’s top two Leeds and West Brom are all keen on prising the 23 year-old away from the London Stadium.

Cullen has caught the eye this term during his second season on loan at Championship Charlton, emerging as one of the division’s standout midfielders despite the Addick’s struggles.

West Ham have activated an option to extend Cullen’s stay by a further year to 2021 in light of the mounting interest.

But they have yet to reach an agreement with the Essex-born youngster over a longer-term deal, which has encouraged his suitors.

Cullen made his West Ham debut back in the 2015/16 season and has featured nine times in total for the Hammers’ first team, building up the bulk of his senior experience during loan spells at Bradford, Bolton and, most recently, Charlton.

He has also broken into the senior Ireland setup and is due to be part of Mick McCarthy’s squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia.