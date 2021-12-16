West Ham have announced that two sick fans were caught on camera shouting vile racist abuse during their team’s defeat to Arsenal.

West Ham have promised to ban two sick fans who were caught on camera shouting vile racist abuse during their team’s defeat to Arsenal.

WEST HAM have vowed to track down and ban two sick fans who were caught on camera making racist taunts during the Hammers’ 1-0 loss to Arsenal last night.

Another Hammers fan, enraged by the pair’s abuse, recorded the incident on video.

They singled out Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, booed his decision to take a knee, and hurled other racial insults at Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

West Ham has now promised to work with authorities to track down the thugs and take appropriate action against them.

“West Ham United is appalled by the contents of this video and condemns the behavior of the individuals involved,” a club spokesperson said.

“We take incidents like this very seriously at the Club, and we’re working with the appropriate authorities to identify the perpetrators.”

“We remain unambiguous in our stance – we have zero tolerance for any form of discrimination.”

“Anyone who is identified will be banned from the club indefinitely.”

“We do not welcome any individuals who do not share our values of equality, diversity, and inclusion.”

Last month, West Ham fans were condemned for singing vile anti-Semitic songs to a Jewish man on a flight to Belgium.

Supporters chanted racial abuse at a fellow passenger as he walked down the aisle of the plane, in a shocking video that went viral on social media.

The Hammers were in Genk for a 2-2 Europa League draw.

Anyone identified in the video will face a lifetime ban, according to the club.

“West Ham United is appalled by the contents of the video circulating on social media and condemns the behavior of the individuals involved,” a spokesperson said at the time, in a statement that sounded eerily similar to today’s statement.

“To identify the individuals, the club is working with the airline and relevant authorities.”

“Our stance remains unequivocal – zero tolerance for any form of discrimination.”

Individuals who are identified will face an indefinite ban.

“The club’s core values are equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Individuals who do not share those values are not welcome.”

