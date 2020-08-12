West Ham have NOT received any bids for Declan Rice as Chelsea continue to be linked with former youth star

WEST HAM have NOT received any bids for star midfielder Declan Rice.

The Blues have been linked with a move for their former academy ace, 21, for months.

Declan #Rice is the priority as new centre back for #Chelsea.

Frank #Lampard wants bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea first official bid is £ 50 million to #WestHam.

The #CFC board wants Declan Rice. @SkySport #Transfers pic.twitter.com/ShoQljtowQ

It had been claimed a £50million bid was made to sign Rice, after Frank Lampard made him a “priority” target.

Sky Sports reported Chelsea made their opening bid for the England defensive midfielder after months of speculation.

The report stated Lampard made Rice a “priority” – but the club have not received any formal offers for the England international.

Sky Sports journalist Angelo Mangiante had earlier tweeted: “Declan Rice is the priority as new centre back for Chelsea.

“Frank Lampard wants bring him to Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea first official bid is £50million to West Ham.

“The Chelsea board wants Declan Rice.”

Earlier this week, Chelsea fans were left convinced Rice would join them after the West Ham star was pictured with “Agent Drogba”.

The Hammers ace has been enjoying a well-deserved holiday with best mate – and Blues star – Mason Mount in Mykonos, Greece.

Fans went wild after Rice bumped into Stamford Bridge legend Didier Drogba while on his travels.

Some supporters are convinced the meeting was planned to push through his move to Chelsea.

Rice shared a snap of himself alongside Drogba with his 265,000 followers on Instagram.

Chelsea star Mount also posted a picture with the legendary striker to his social media page.

However, it’s believed the Blues may need to up their offer to £70m if they are to land Rice.