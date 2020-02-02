West Ham in danger of relegation and financial problems after wasting money on signings and wages

It could be noted with a degree of dark humour this week that the fear and loathing at West Ham might be easing.

The reason being that a banner which caught the cameras at the London Stadium only called for Karren Brady and David Sullivan to take their ‘lies’ elsewhere, so maybe David Gold has won over a few hearts.

Wishful thinking, perhaps, in a place where the wishes are increasingly desperate and the need for smart thinking has never been greater. Granted it was a better transfer window than most they have had of late, and the signing of Jarrod Bowen does permit a slither of optimism, but the fact Saturday’s clash at home with Brighton looks so important says just about everything.

Except it doesn’t, because as ever with this club there is so much that can be added. Plenty of which was said in that protest a fortnight ago in the Olympic Park, where 900 or so supporters vented on the 10-year anniversary of the ownership of the Davids, Gold and Sullivan.

In the land of claret and blue it has often tended to be distinctly black and white, even when the reality, as usual, is more nuanced.

What many fans see as a betrayal of heritage over the stadium move in 2016, others see paying £2.5million a year to rent a new stadium with no running costs as the bargain of this or any century. What numerous folk see as a scandal of self-interest, namely that Gold and Sullivan have taken £18.6m in interest payments on their £45m loan, supporters of several clubs will hold some envy for a net spend of £214.4m on players in four years.

If neglect is the biggest sin of a football owner, then it is possibly one charge that is hard to stick on Gold and Sullivan, even if you are among those who doubt the romanticism of their motivations. But good decisions? Spending wisely? The installation of sound structures? They have an awful lot to answer in those regards.

This week has been especially revealing to that purpose, courtesy of the release of the 2018-19 financial results. They showed a pre-tax loss of £28.2m despite raised turnover, and warned of the dire consequences of relegation. We also learnt that Brady, the vice-chair, took a £238,000 bonus and her latest annual earnings were £1.136m.

While that figure sits uncomfortably next to the club’s recent fortunes, it is the explanation for the wider losses that really get you thinking. They derive from the 2018 push for a ‘world-class manager’ in Manuel Pellegrini, an expansion plan that saw him spend £108m on players that season and an explosion of the wage bill, which grew by almost £30m to £135.8 and upped their wages-to-turnover ratio to a potential red zone above 70 per cent.

When wondering about what it actually bought, it is necessary to call to mind the situation of Mark Noble, the club legend who, at 32, is known to have remarked privately that he is at an age when his position in the team should be under constant threat and yet it isn’t.

Where, among the incoming faces, of which most were midfielders, is the challenge to his place? How could the recruitment operation, such as it is, get it all so wrong?

One tale told about their work centres on the signing of Jack Wilshere.

The club are said to have favoured a one-year deal in 2018 for a midfielder with such a lengthy service history but Wilshere wanted three and Pellegrini made it clear that the player was needed. He has made just 16 appearances and this week underwent a hernia operation.

Sources around the club have questioned if the ownership were too quick to bend on such matters to their former manager, and whether they were blinded by his former glories.

It is certainly a tempting thought of a man who worked at Real Madrid and Manchester City, but whose previous assignment before West Ham was in China. Not that Pellegrini has often been mistaken for an inferno of intensity in the past decade, but at West Ham there was barely a dull glow.

Finishing 10th last season was no disgrace, but equally it was no surprise when he was sacked after Christmas with his team 17th in the table.

In the reshuffle we saw the continuation of a trend of disjointed thinking – from Sam Allardyce to Slaven Billic to David Moyes to Pellegrini to Moyes again, there has been no overlap in style. If it sounds like muddled thought it is because it is, which tallies with what we have seen from the transfer strategy.

Of that 2018 season of excess, beyond Wilshere, Carlos Sanchez flopped, Lucas Perez left after four league starts and Andriy Yarmolenko has been crippled by injury.

The 2019 influx included a goalkeeper in Roberto who has already left on loan after a genre-defining spell of bad form and £45m record signing Sebastien Haller, a striker who is on a six-game run without a goal. Somehow, for all the investment, Moyes inherited a badly unbalanced squad.

The departure of Tony Henry from the head of recruitment post in 2018 – after comments about African players that were revealed by Sportsmail – has doubtless had an impact. But further alarm comes from the suggestion that the club has been operating with a tiny scouting team and, as of December, no director of football following the sacking of Mario Husillos. Sullivan has been accused of having too much influence on signings – something he plays down – and likewise that the club are overly reliant on a couple of agents.

But it is presumably for a reason that they have a mixed reputation in the market.

One anecdote from a recent window goes that a player tempted by less than £20,000 a week by a Premier League rival ended up on in excess of £50,000 at West Ham. Not vastly uncommon, granted, but it plays to the widespread view that the operation could be sharper.

Time will tell how the signings of this window get on. Joe Cole said last week that players had been going to West Ham for a ‘holiday’ and Moyes has been championing a sea change, with his desire for younger, hungrier, fitter recruits over the more established sorts they had been signing to such limited success. It is notable that his right back search is understood to have included Joakim Maehle (22), Rasmus Kristensen (22) and 21-year-old Moussa Wague of Barcelona.

It feels a sensible step, as are moves the manager is understood to be planning in respect of improvements to sports science and nutrition, with an eye on reducing the injury situation.

On the pitch, it would be wrong to talk about an uplift since his appointment – West Ham are winless in their past five in all competitions. But the defence has tightened and performance levels are creeping up.

That is something but you sense far more is needed, both on the surface and beneath it, where the greater problems lie.