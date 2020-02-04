‘West Ham is finished’: Hammers fan banned for wearing ‘GSB OUT’ shirt hits back at owners

West Ham have banned a supporter who wore an anti-board T-shirt while acting as a flag-bearer at the London Stadium last week.

Season-ticket holder Cameron Robson received a letter on Tuesday detailing how they believe he ‘intended to incite the crowd’ ahead of their Premier League defeat by Liverpool.

Robson, 23, had volunteered to wave a giant flag while the players walked out and a ‘GSB OUT’ slogan could be seen after he unzipped his coat.

It was in reference to joint-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady.

On Tuesday, days after the board successfully had Sky Sports issue an apology for comments made against them, Robson received a letter accusing him of breaching ground regulations.

In the notice, signed by London Stadium operators LS185 and West Ham officials, they write that he could ‘constitute a source of danger, nuisance or annoyance to any other person’.

As a result, his season ticket has been ripped up and he is banned from entering the London Stadium or attending any West Ham games or events.

Robson plans to appeal and told Sportsmail: ‘I was just doing a job for them, being a flag-bearer, with my own choice of clothing which shouldn’t really be an issue.’

On why fans are angry, he added: ‘Being mis-sold a dream is what hurts. We reluctantly packed up our things from Upton Park and moved, buying into what they were telling us.

‘There’s no going back I know — that’s not why I’m moaning — it’s all the lies that have come with it and false promises.

‘We believed in them and all we’ve got in return is shoddy ownership and a football club that will undoubtedly tumble through the leagues should we go down.

‘West Ham United is finished. What happens now? Keep supporting the club I love, keep meeting up with fellow fans and like-minded people and get back to it next season as allowed.’

Meanwhile, the club also announced that they will install two new tiers of seating at the London Stadium by the start of next season to bring fans closer to the pitch.