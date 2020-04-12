West Ham ‘make call’ with Alexis Sanchez’s agent with Man Utd eager to unload ₤ 400k-a-week celebrity

West Ham ‘have been in call with Alexis Sanchez’s representative’ over a potential action for the Chilean winger this summer season.

Sanchez is currently on lending at Inter Milan from Manchester United yet has had a hard time to make much of an effect in Italy in the middle of persisting injury concerns.

The 31-year-old has played in just 15 matches for Antonio Conte’s team, racking up just as soon as, and also Inter have no wish to maintain hold of him beyond this season.

According to FC Inter News, as communicated by Sport Witness, Inter can not think about acquiring Sanchez outright from United due to his ₤ 10.6million-a-year wage package.

As well as with United resistant to keep him either, Sanchez will get on his way to a brand-new club once the transfer window does open up.

The report suggests that West Ham have gotten in touch with Sanchez’s representative Fernando Felicevich for ‘information’ on his accessibility, though that is the extent of their rate of interest so much.

Sanchez gains ₤ 400,000-a-week at United and also West Ham are unlikely to match that, implying the player will have to take a considerable pay cut.

Even throughout his car loan at Inter, United have been paying ₤ 300,000-a-week of that sum with the Serie A club contributing ₤ 100,000.

There is additionally reported rate of interest from the Bundesliga in Sanchez, that needs a fresh beginning to reinvigorate an occupation that well and also really lost its means at Old Trafford.

Given that Sanchez arrived from Arsenal in January 2018, United have invested an eye-watering ₤ 64.65 m when weekly incomes, appearances charges, signing-on fees and annual loyalty bonuses are considered.