West Ham midfielder Kurt Zouma is expected to be benched against Watford after a horrifying video of him kicking and slapping a cat surfaced.

West Ham are set to drop Kurt Zouma against Watford after a horrifying video of him kicking and slapping a cat surfaced.

While his brother films him, the 27-year-old defender is seen attacking the pet at his £2 million mansion.

The Hammers have condemned the behavior, and The Evening Standard is reporting that he may be benched for Tuesday’s match against The Hornets.

In the video, Zouma drops the cat and kicks it across the kitchen floor in mid-flight.

As the cameraman laughs, the French international chases the animal around his dining room.

In addition, Zouma hurls a pair of designer shoes at the pet, which is desperately trying to flee.

In a final scene, he is seen slapping the cat across the face.

Thousands of people have contacted the RSPCA, despite the Met Police’s refusal to launch an investigation.

The charity has its own legal authority, which means it could file its own charges.

Zouma has issued an apology for the video.

“I’d like to apologize for my actions,” he said.

There are no justifications for my actions, which I deeply regret.

“I also want to express my heartfelt apologies to anyone who was offended by the video.

I’d like to reassure everyone that our two cats are doing fine.

“Our entire family loves and cherishes them, and this was a one-time occurrence that will not happen again.”

“West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated,” a statement from West Ham said.

“We have spoken with Kurt and will be dealing with the situation internally, but we want to be clear that we do not condone animal cruelty.”

Due to a hamstring injury, Zouma has only started one of the Hammers’ last eight Premier League games.

In the summer, he moved to the London club for £30 million from Chelsea.

