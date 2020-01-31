West Ham open talks with RB Salzburg over full-back Rasmus Kristensen

West Ham have opened talks with Red Bull Salzburg for right-back Rasmus Kristensen.

The 22-year-old only joined Red Bull from Ajax last summer for £4million and West Ham are prepared to give Salzburg a quick profit on the Denmark U21 international.

David Moyes needs to strengthen his defence with Ryan Fredericks out with a hamstring injury.

Kristensen is 6ft 2ins and athletic. He has made 15 appearances this season and figured in the Champions League against Napoli and Liverpool who West Ham face on Wednesday evening.

West Ham have agreed a deal for Thomas Soucek from Slavia Prague who Moyes hopes will add some goals from midfield but the Scot is also in the market for another forward.

The Hammers are looking to share the burden across the forward line, with record signing Sebastien Haller having struggled to make an impact since his high profile summer arrival.