West Ham United’s Kurt Zouma apologizes profusely for slapping and kicking a cat in a viral video.

WEST HAM midfielder Kurt Zouma has apologized profusely after a shocking video of him kicking a cat like a football surfaced on Snapchat.

If the RSPCA finds his kicking and slapping of the helpless animal to be illegal, the Premier League defender could face criminal charges.

The 27-year-old is, ironically, an ambassador for a charity that helps abused big cats.

However, the France international is seen volleying his poor Bengal cat across his kitchen in a disturbing video posted by his brother on Snapchat.

He then chases it across his dining room with a pair of designer shoes, slapping it across the face, and kicking it out of the child’s grasp.

Following the attack, the poor creature flees in terror.

The sick clips were filmed at Zouma’s £2 million home on Sunday afternoon, a day after he played for West Ham in the FA Cup. Zouma, 27, apologised last night.

“I’d like to express my regret for my actions.”

There are no justifications for my behavior, which I deeply regret.

“I also want to express my sincere apologies to anyone who was offended by the video.

I’d like to reassure everyone that our two cats are doing fine.

“Our entire family loves and cherishes them, and this was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

The Bengal — an expensive breed of domesticated cat that looks like a small leopard — is said to have messed up the former Chelsea player’s house, for which he paid £30 million.

“It appeared that Kurt had become enraged at the cat after the cat had accidentally smashed some sort of vase and ripped a light fixture from the kitchen cupboard,” a source said.

“However, what he does next is totally unacceptable.”

Kurt slaps it, kicks it, and then throws shoes at it.

“The poor cat appeared to be in great distress.”

The incident will be handled internally, according to West Ham.

“West Ham United unequivocally condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has gone viral,” a statement said.

“We spoke with Kurt and will handle the situation internally, but we want to be clear that we do not condone animal cruelty.”

Thousands of people have contacted the RSPCA, urging it to pursue the case.

The subject has also been brought up on morning television.

“There’s something sickening about the defensive abuse of a helpless animal,” Susanna Reid told Good Morning Britain viewers.

“What on earth drives you to mistreat an animal like that, and then to think it’s…?”

