West Ham vs. Crystal Palace: Player ratings, analysis, and reaction as the Hammers get closer to Arsenal

Despite a late Palace comeback, Manuel Lanzini’s two goals and Michail Antonio’s close-range effort were enough.

With a comfortable victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, West Ham cut the gap between themselves and Arsenal and the Champions League places to just a point.

After Arsenal’s last-gasp defeat earlier in the day, the Hammers had a chance to close the gap on Mikel Arteta’s side, but Manuel Lanzini’s penalty in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time effectively ended Palace’s chances.

They had started brightly, with Jeffrey Schlupp hitting the post in the first minute, but the visitors quickly settled in and took the opportunities that Palace had missed.

Vicente Guaita denied Michail Antonio from close range within ten minutes, but he was unable to do so again after Said Benrahma’s perfectly bent delivery.

Three minutes later, Lanzini added West Ham’s second, seizing a bouncing ball 12 yards out and firing the ball home. By the time Luka Milivojevic was adjudged to have handled just inside the box by the VAR, the game was well beyond them, and Lanzini had a second from the spot.

When the ball was pulled back to Odsonne Edouard, he could only hit the crossbar from 10 yards.

Palace did get a ray of hope in the 83rd minute, when Edouard connected with a Michael Olise cross, but it was far too little, far too late – even when substitute Olise’s whipped free-kick went all the way into the net.

7 – Lukas Fabianski

In the first half, he denied Benteke twice, once with his feet and once with his hands.

Other than that, wasn’t often used because Palace’s finishing was lacking.

Coufal, Vladimir – 6.5

Antonio almost scored on a fine first-time cross, but he did not see much of the ball as both sides battled for possession.

7 Craig Dawson

He held up well against the expected aerial assault and Benteke’s physicality, but he was let down by his central partner.

Issa Diop is a five-time African champion.

In the first half, he was almost caught off guard by Palace’s quick start, but he let Edouard get away far too easily, allowing his clean sheet bonus to elude him.

