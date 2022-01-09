West Ham vs Leeds: Player ratings, analysis, and reaction as Lanzini and Bowen book their place in the FA Cup fourth round

David Moyes’ side advanced to the last 16 thanks to a controversial goal from Manuel Lanzini and an injury-time strike from Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham advanced to the FA Cup fourth round after a 2-0 win over Premier League rivals Leeds, thanks to a controversial goal from Manuel Lanzini and a late goal from Jarrod Bowen.

The game’s first big chance fell to the in-form Bowen, but Luke Ayling cleared his low shot off the line in the first ten minutes.

Following a goalmouth scramble, Lanzini side-footed into an empty net from close range, giving West Ham the lead in controversial circumstances.

Leeds felt that offside Bowen had interfered with play by getting in the way of Illan Meslier before the ball ricocheted to the Argentine, and despite a lengthy VAR review, West Ham were awarded the goal.

For much of the second half, the home side appeared to be the more likely to score the game’s second goal, with Meslier being the busier of the two French goalkeepers, but it was Leeds who came closest when Daniel James prodded a close-range effort wide.

Lanzini scores after a goalmouth scramble!

Jarrod Bowen’s goal is overturned after a lengthy VAR check for offside.

@WestHampic.twitter.comLbgQGsyIWJ

In the closing stages, the Welshman failed to readjust his feet in time as Jack Harrison’s low cross squirmed into his path in the six-yard-box.

And, just as Meslier was about to go forward for a corner in the hopes of forcing extra time, West Ham countered and sealed the win, with Michail Antonio teeing up Bowen for his sixth goal of the season.

West Ham United (4-2-3-1)

Replacements:

Leeds (4-2-3-1) is a football club based in the United Kingdom.

Substitutes

Leeds players, including captain Liam Cooper, who is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, were incensed that Lanzini’s goal was allowed to stand.

In response to the decision, Cooper tweeted: “Shambles.”

At halftime, former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford said on ITV, “I feel like Jarrod Bowen is in an offside position.”

“He reaches for the ball and takes a swing at it.”

Meslier gets a hand on it, and the ball falls to Lanzini, who finishes beautifully.

When it came to VAR, however, I was afraid they’d pull it.

