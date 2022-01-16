West Ham vs Leeds United: Player ratings and analysis as Jack Harrison’s hat-trick shatters the Hammers’ hopes of finishing in the top four.

West Ham United vs. Leeds United: Player ratings and analysis as Jack Harrison’s hat-trick dents the Hammers’ chances of finishing in the top four.

Leeds moved nine points clear of the relegation zone after West Ham equalized twice but couldn’t find a third equalizer.

Harrison 10′, 37′, 60′).

Jack Harrison had only scored once in the Premier League this season in Leeds’ previous match against Burnley, and he was celebrating an unlikely hat-trick against West Ham just a fortnight later.

Leeds’ crucial contribution lifted them nine points clear of the relegation zone, while West Ham’s hopes of playing Champions League football next season were dashed.

The Hammers are still fourth, but they are only two points ahead of Arsenal after playing two more games, while Tottenham are four points behind West Ham with four games to play.

Leeds’ quick start was rewarded when Harrison scored in the 10th minute, despite Lukasz Fabianski’s best efforts.

After Leeds lost both Junior Firpo and Adam Forshaw to injury midway through the first half, allowing Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde to make their Premier League debuts, West Ham almost equalized when Michail Antonio’s shot was blocked by Stuart Dallas.

West Ham (4-2-3-1) is an English football team that plays in the Premier League.

Contingents

Leeds United (4-2-3-1) is a football club based in Leeds, England.

Contingents

When Craig Dawson met Aaron Cresswell’s corner, West Ham fans leapt to their feet, but his seemingly goal-bound header bounced wide.

Another Cresswell corner, another free header, and Jarrod Bowen made no mistake this time from six yards out.

West Ham were then caught napping from a corner, with Harrison bundling in his second after meeting Luke Ayling’s header at the far post. Things could have been even worse for the Hammers before half-time, but Dan James shot straight at Fabianski when one on one with the goalkeeper before firing another effort just wide.

(Age) – Total appearances in the Premier League

*Made his Premier League debut against West Ham on Sunday.

West Ham came out of the blocks after the break, and in the 52nd minute, Pablo Fornals cut inside and beat goalkeeper Illan Meslier with a low strike to the near post, which caught goalkeeper Illan Meslier off guard.

Leeds, on the other hand, showed incredible determination to reclaim the lead once more.

