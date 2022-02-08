West Ham vs Watford LIVE REACTION: West Ham boss David Moyes says Kurt Zouma will be available for selection – latest news

West Ham vs Watford LIVE REACTION: West Ham boss David Moyes says Kurt Zouma will be available for selection – latest updates

On the day his shocking cat violence video was released, KURT ZOUMA made his West Ham debut against Watford.

Despite the fact that Zouma’s performance went off without a hitch, the travelling Watford fans booed and chanted him constantly.

When he touched the ball, his own fans booed him.

This concludes our coverage of West Ham United’s 1-0 victory over Watford, which moved them into the top four of the Premier League.

Jarrod Bowen’s deflected strike proved to be the game-winner in a game that lacked real quality throughout.

The decision to start the disgraced Kurt Zouma, despite footage of the defender kicking and slapping his pet cat, was the biggest talking point of the night.

Despite the uproar, David Moyes has confirmed that Zouma will still be available for selection.

As a result, he is expected to return to the starting lineup when the Hammers travel to Leicester on Sunday.

In the meantime, Watford will play Brighton on Saturday, with Roy Hodgson still looking for his first win as Hornets manager.

Joe Cole discusses Zouma

Joe Cole, a former West Ham player, believes the decision to start Kurt Zouma was “abnormal,” and that the saga is far from over.

“I thought that was a strange decision [to play Zouma], ” Cole said while on punditry duty for BT Sport.

“It’s a shocking incident.”

“It’s an unfortunate incident about which we won’t hear anything for a long time.”

Kurt Zouma and David Moyes

Kurt Zouma will be available for selection for West Ham’s upcoming games, according to David Moyes.

“Yes, he will,” Moyes said when asked by BT Sport if Zouma will continue to play.

The club will handle the business side, and I’ll handle the football side.”

After scoring the game’s winning goal, Bowen reacts.

Jarrod Bowen’s thoughts after his goal made the difference between the two teams.

“It was difficult at times, we had a lot of the ball,” he told BT Sport.

“It was just a case of keeping plugging away and plugging away until we got a slice of luck with the goal.”

“But, you know, things happen, and we’re content with the three points we earned after a hard-fought battle.”

I’m eagerly awaiting David Moyes’ interview.

David Moyes has yet to speak to the press, but you can expect him to be grilled further when he does…

