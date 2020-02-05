West Ham will appoint ex-club captain Kevin Nolan and Paul Nevin as coaches

Kevin Nolan and Paul Nevin are being appointed to David Moyes’ backroom staff at West Ham.

The 37-year-old Nolan, who made over 150 appearances and captained West Ham, has managerial experience with Leyton Orient and Notts County.

Highly regarded Nevin, 50, has been part of Gareth Southgate’s coaching set up with the FA and England and has worked with Brighton and Norwich City.

The duo will be appointed on Thursday as Moyes looks to invigorate his players with new coaching ideas and steel them for the survival fight ahead.

They face their first task this weekend when the Premier League strugglers face Manchester City.

David Moyes had a promising start to life at the London Stadium as he won his first two games in charge of his second spell, but he has failed to win any of the last six.

The former Manchester United manager will therefore need all the help he can get in his coaching staff as he bids to steer the club clear of the relegation zone.

The Hammers are 18th in the table, just one point off 17th placed Aston Villa but are faced with a daunting run of fixtures to come.

Their next two games are against Manchester City and Liverpool away, with trips to Tottenham and Arsenal soon on the horizon.