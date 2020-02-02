West Ham’s £22m move for Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen ‘stalls over personal terms’

Jarrod Bowen has travelled to West Ham for a medical on deadline day after they offered a deal worth up to £22million.

But according to Sky Sports, the Hull City striker is ‘yet to agree terms on a contract’ with the deal stalling as talks continue over personal terms.

Crystal Palace are resigned to missing out now after the Hammers moved to gazump their Premier League rivals for the striker’s signature, as revealed by Sportsmail on Thursday.

Palace had agreed a £16m rising to £20m deal with Hull, but the Hammers are set to clinch Bowen after making a more lucrative offer.

It has been reported that he has been offered a five-and-a-half year deal but it remains personal terms that have dragged out this deal.

Hull also saw Kamil Grosicki finalise his move to West Bromwich Albion for £800,000. The Polish winger was announced earlier on Friday morning.

New York Red Bulls have also made an improved £2m bid for Leonardo da Silva Lopes.