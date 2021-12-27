West Mercia Police Chief Dalian Atkinson expresses his condolences to the family of an ex-footballer who was killed by a cop.

PC Benjamin Monk was sentenced to eight years in prison after tasering Atkinson and leaving two bootlace prints on his forehead.

The family of former footballer Dalian Atkinson has received a formal apology from the police after an officer who Tasered and kicked him in the head was convicted of his death.

West Mercia Chief Constable Pippa Mills expressed her regret.

In June, PC Benjamin Monk became the first officer in over 30 years to be convicted of manslaughter while on duty.

After jurors learned he used a Taser three times on Atkinson and left two bootlace prints on the 48-year-old’s forehead, he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Atkinson died in hospital in August 2016 after losing consciousness after being arrested near his childhood home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire. He played for Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, and Ipswich Town.

One of the Taser shots lasted 33 seconds, which is six times the industry standard.

In September, Pippa Mills, the force’s new chief, took over from Anthony Bangham.

She wrote in the document that she felt obligated to write on behalf of the force to “acknowledge and accept” that his human rights had been violated in this case due to the European Convention on Human Rights.

The letter stated that “a police uniform does not grant officers immunity from acting illegally or abusing their authority.”

“Ben Monk’s actions were in stark contrast to policing standards and behavior, and it understandably eroded public trust.”

“I am deeply sorry for the devastating impact that a West Mercia officer’s actions have had on you,” she said, “and I extend my heartfelt condolences to you all, as well as Dalian’s extended family and friends.”

“I cannot imagine the immense pain you have felt, and how the significant delays with the trial have added to your grief,” Ms Mills said, acknowledging that the incident had been “devastating” for the family.

“You have shown incredible strength and dignity over the last five years.”

The official apology is “welcomed and long overdue,” according to Kate Maynard of Hickman and Rose solicitors, who represents the family in a statement.

“A police officer was involved, according to the chief constable.”

