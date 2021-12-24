WFT CB Deshazor Everett was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of one person.

One person was killed in a car accident involving WFT CB Deshazor Everett, according to the report.

Deshazor Everett, a cornerback for the Washington Football Team, was killed in a car accident with his passenger, Olivia Peters, on Thursday night.

Everett was the driver in the crash that occurred last night, according to Pete Hailey of NBC Sports.

“Serious but non-life threatening injuries” have landed him in the hospital.

This accident on Gum Spring Road is being investigated by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

“A 2010 Nissan GT-R driver was driving north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when the vehicle left the right side of the road, struck several trees, and rolled over,” according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

“Olivia S Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was taken to StoneSprings Hospital where she died from her injuries.”

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, those who witnessed the accident on Thursday night have already spoken with law enforcement.

Report: 1 Person Dead After Car Accident Involving WFT CB Deshazor Everett

Report: 1 Person Dead After Car Accident Involving WFT CB Deshazor Everett