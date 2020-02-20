‘What a brute of a player’: Fans stunned by powerhouse Champions League display from Dortmund’s teenage sensation Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund’s wunderkind Erling Haaland underscored his growing reputation with two goals against Paris Saint-Germain in a performance hailed as sensational by supporters.

Haaland, 19, who joined the German side from Red Bull Salzburg in late December, has hit the ground running in his new home. And the Norwegian hitman continued his remarkable run of scoring form with a brace against the Parisian club that could consign former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel and the oil-rich PSG to another season of UEFA Champions League misery.

But if things aren’t exactly going swimmingly for Neymar, Mbappe and co. in the French capital, the same certainly can’t be said of Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian teenager continued his red-hot run in front of goal for Dortmund with his 10th and 11th goals for the club in just seven appearances as he left European football fans and analysts purring with his outstanding performance.

Haaland’s first was a typically predatory striker’s goal as he seized upon a loose ball in the penalty area. But if his first was a routine finish, his second was something special.

Taking advantage of the type of pace some would consider unusual for a man of his proportions, Haaland latched onto a through ball and unleashed a thunderbolt of a strike into the top left corner from 20 yards.

Haaland restores the lead immediately. This guy is world class. Fine assist from Sancho #BVBPSGpic.twitter.com/fZasD0mbWq — Joseph Gathegeh 🔴 (@thege_broker) February 18, 2020

It’s actually 39 goals this season. Forgot to add on tonight’s brace. Ridiculous. https://t.co/k1mHomeoLA — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 18, 2020

Goals scored in their first 100 club games:🇳🇴 Erling Håland: 60🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe: 27Just take a moment and let that sink in. This kid is the real deal. A generational talent. 👏 pic.twitter.com/eLvyr074QA — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 19, 2020

He has now scored more Champions League goals this season than the entire Barcelona squad. He has more career strikes in the competition than both Eden Hazard and Philippe Coutinho. And it looks as though he is only just getting started.

The gangly, blonde-haired striker is the son of former Leeds United and Manchester City (and notable foe of Roy Keane) Alfe-Inge Haaland; a player who had a solid but inauspicious career in the English top flight.

Haaland became Usain Bolt for a moment on that counter 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🌪pic.twitter.com/wpP4Znxaxt — 🇳🇴 Football (@NORftbl) February 18, 2020

🇳🇴 Erling Håland completed a 60-meter sprint yesterday against PSG in 6.64 seconds 😱🚀6.64 SECONDS. The world record is 6.34 seconds. This kid is absolutely rapid, he’s technically great and a clinical finisher. Scary talent.⚡ pic.twitter.com/A5kIRwyGNC — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 19, 2020

🇳🇴 Håland’s stats this season are INSANE.• 29 games• 39 goals• 6 hat-tricks• 11 goals in 7 games for Dortmund• Hat-trick on his Bundesliga debut• 10 goals in 7 UCL games (Against PSG, Liverpool & Napoli)• Scored more UCL goals than Barça & Atleti19 years old. 😱 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 19, 2020

Indeed, he was born in a Leeds hospital – a fact which no doubt leaves some England supporters cursing the fact that Haaland didn’t decide to follow the heritage of the country of his birth, on the international football scene at least.

He seems blessed with all the natural attributes required of a top striker but, on top of his obvious finishing ability, his strength on the ball and searing pace stood out in an impressive performance.

Indeed, one box-to-box run during Tuesday’s clash with PSG saw him clocked at just 6.64 seconds for a 60-meter sprint – a time that would have qualified him for the World Indoor Championship 60 meter final in 2018.

Following his latest exhibition of fleet feet and a sledgehammer shot, all eyes will be on Haaland as he travels to Paris with his Dortmund side looking to finish the job next week.