What a Former NFL GM Has Heard About Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer: What a Former NFL General Manager Heard
In Jacksonville, things may deteriorate before they improve.
Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi claims that Tom Pelissero’s report on Saturday is just the beginning of the Jaguars’ problems.
According to Lombardi, a lot of the rage is directed at the offense while Meyer ignores the defense.
Told by someone in the building, that @TomPelissero report is the tip of the iceberg, It’s much worse than you can imagine. Most of the anger is directed towards the offense as Meyer leaves the defense alone. How can Khan keep him-Once you know it won’t work, more time wont help
— Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) December 13, 2021