What a Former NFL GM Has Heard About Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer: What a Former NFL General Manager Heard

In Jacksonville, things may deteriorate before they improve.

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi claims that Tom Pelissero’s report on Saturday is just the beginning of the Jaguars’ problems.

According to Lombardi, a lot of the rage is directed at the offense while Meyer ignores the defense.

Former NFL GM Reveals What He’s Heard About Urban Meyer

Former NFL GM Reveals What He’s Heard About Urban Meyer